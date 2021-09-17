One-vehicle incident at Liberty Point under investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle accident
at Liberty Point in Pueblo West which left a juvenile passenger with serious but non-life
threatening injuries.

Two other passengers and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Deputies responded to the incident which took place near the Liberty Point Memorial around 5:30 a.m. today after receiving a report of a traffic accident.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle involved in the accident, but it was abandoned.

Later, they learned that a male juvenile passenger had been taken to a hospital with injuries who was then transported to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of a 2014 Chevy Cruz was traveling southeast
on Liberty Point Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it rounded a curve and went off the left
side of the roadway and struck a large boulder.

The juvenile male driver and the two other passengers were later identified and questioned in
connection with the accident.

The investigation continues. Charges may be forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 