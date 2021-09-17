One-vehicle incident at Liberty Point under investigation

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle accident

at Liberty Point in Pueblo West which left a juvenile passenger with serious but non-life

threatening injuries.



Two other passengers and the driver sustained minor injuries.



Deputies responded to the incident which took place near the Liberty Point Memorial around 5:30 a.m. today after receiving a report of a traffic accident.



When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle involved in the accident, but it was abandoned.



Later, they learned that a male juvenile passenger had been taken to a hospital with injuries who was then transported to a Colorado Springs hospital for treatment.



A preliminary investigation determined the driver of a 2014 Chevy Cruz was traveling southeast

on Liberty Point Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it rounded a curve and went off the left

side of the roadway and struck a large boulder.



The juvenile male driver and the two other passengers were later identified and questioned in

connection with the accident.



The investigation continues. Charges may be forthcoming.