(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was hospitalized with serious life-threatening injuries following a pedestrian versus vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Feb. 4.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash near 1895 South Nevada Avenue.

One person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team responded to assume the investigation.

At this time, alcohol and speed are not factors in this investigation, per CSPD.