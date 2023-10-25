(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued one person after a vehicle went off of a bridge and landed near train tracks.

According to CSFD, on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at around 11 p.m., firefighters were on the scene of a “vehicle off a bridge” in the 2700 block of North Nevada Avenue near East Fillmore Street.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports the vehicle was a red Hyundai, and that the driver had a medical emergency, drove off the road, and crashed in the embankment onto the unused train tracks below.

CSPD said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.