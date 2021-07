COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and another is behind bars after an early morning shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of South Circle Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries.

During their investigation, officers identified and arrested Estevan Martinez.

The investigation is ongoing.