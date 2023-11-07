(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the late evening hours of Monday, Nov. 6 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday at around 10:45 p.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 700 block of East Platte Avenue, east of Wahsatch Avenue. When police arrived they found a person who had two gunshot wounds, the person was taken to the hospital.

This is an active investigation said CSPD, anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.