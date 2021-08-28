One person injured, one taken into custody following single-vehicle rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is recovering from serious injuries after they were involved in a car crash where the driver was intoxicated.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Bobby Eldridge, 20, was driving under the influence around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1000 Block of S. Chelton Road when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

One of his passengers sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment

Eldridge was placed into custody for driving under the influence and vehicular assault. He’s being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

