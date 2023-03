(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tells FOX21 News that a person was injured following a fire at an apartment on Uintah Street near North Academy Boulevard.

According to CSFD, there was a small fire on the top floor apartment at 3617 East Uintah Street, though it has been extinguished. One person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to their hands.