(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a personal robbery and a shooting after one person was sent to the hospital early Saturday morning on Dec. 16.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m., officers were notified that a victim of a shooting had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. After initial questioning, the victim could not provide officers with specific information as to the exact location of the incident. They did report the shooting had taken place during a personal robbery, possibly somewhere along Lake Avenue or Circle Drive.

Police say there is no known threat to the community at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.