One person freed from car wreck at Meadowland and Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has been freed from a car wreck that happened in front of Station 10 at Meadowland Boulevard and N Academy Boulevard near US Grant Elementary School.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) alerted the public about the wreck around noon on Thursday.

According to CSFD, one person was safely extricated and transported for evaluation. Several other patients were also transported to local hospitals.

