One person freed from car wreck at Meadowland and Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person has been freed from a car wreck that happened in front of Station 10 at Meadowland Boulevard and N Academy Boulevard near US Grant Elementary School.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) alerted the public about the wreck around noon on Thursday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingtrapped at Meadowland and Academy in front of Station 10. One person safely extricated and transported for evaluation . pic.twitter.com/690QaP5zpJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 21, 2021

According to CSFD, one person was safely extricated and transported for evaluation. Several other patients were also transported to local hospitals.