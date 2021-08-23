One person found dead, two others injured near Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a person was found dead and two others were injured near Black Forest.

Around 10:50 Sunday night, deputies received a report of a disturbance on Fawn Lane. When deputies arrived, they found one person dead and two other people who were hurt.

The injured people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.

This is an active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the sheriff’s office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.