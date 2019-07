MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol confirms that one person is dead after an ATV crash near the Manitou Incline.

El Paso County Search and Rescue says five people were involved in the crash. One person is dead, one person was taken by helicopter, and three others have unknown injuries.

It is unknown if ATVs are permitted in this area.

FOX21 has a crew on scene working to find out more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.