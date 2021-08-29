One person dead, another seriously injured following motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person is dead and another is recovering from life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash happened early Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 12:30 a.m. a police officer was traveling southbound on N. Union Boulevard approaching Acacia Drive when they saw a motorcycle laid over in the middle of the roadway.

Once the officer stopped, they found two unresponsive people near the motorcycle.

One of the individuals was deceased and the second was suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. The second individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The CSPD Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. N. Union Boulevard was closed between Templeton Gap and Austin Bluffs Parkway.