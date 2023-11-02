(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Around 1,200 people filled New Life Church to honor fallen Colorado Springs Firefighter Bobby Keese, who unexpectedly lost his life off-duty on Oct. 20.

Keese worked for 30 years for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), ending his career at Station 22. His dedication to service was clear in the multiple awards he received serving others.

“Over his years, there’s a number of awards that he was given,” CSFD Chief Randy Royal said. “Between 1994 and 2003, he received multiple certificates of appreciations, and these typically come from people outside of our agency, sometimes inside as well, that want to recognize good efforts.”

Royal shared one instance of Keese’s impact in helping the Denver Fire Department with their driver assessment centers and how the department said they were “impressed with how he taught and shared even during the testing process.”

The most recent achievement for Keese came from an award dedicated to teaching and guiding others in the department.

“He got the first ever Carry Sloan Award for outstanding mentorship,” Royal said. “Carry Slaon was one of our firefighters that passed away a few years ago from ALS, and this award was named for him and this was the first year, and Bobby was really the only person that deserved that award at that moment, and that was perfect.”

The whole church heard how Keese went out of his way to help others no matter how big or small the task may be.

“Where he stopped in with his crew, helped stranded motorists along the road,” Keese said. “In this particular case, getting them gasoline because they ran out of gas… all of these really aren’t things that happened on alarms.”

His professionalism and dedication were noted by those who crossed paths with Kesse. But it was also clear the overarching love he held for his family.

“His crew shared these words to describe him, he was a family man, loved his family,” Royal said. “He was a friend, a good friend, loyal. He was helpful, sincere. He was always caring. He was joyful and he was funny. They also described him as old fashioned.”

During Keese’s time with CSFD, he was able to work alongside his father, the two serving Southern Colorado side by side.

“They actually had ten years together to work together, father and son on our job, which is great,” said Royal.

It was clear the deep love Keese had for the western way of life, through pictures of him riding and roping. Royal addressed Keese’s parents of the notable values they instilled in him.

“You instilled the faith in God, you instilled passion, the service to others, love for family, the cowboy way and all of those go to producing a good heart,” said Royal.

Royal addressed members of the thin red line, and expressed how Keese left his mark on each and every one of them.

“I can see the impact he had on every driver, engineer and firefighter,” Royal said. “I could see his willingness to help anybody out. Alot of you’ve heard me say this before, but when a firefighter goes out in the morning, when they get called on a call, they do not know who they’re running on. They don’t know if they’re black, they’re white, they’re Christian, they’re non-Christian… they’re rich or the poor and does it matter? No. Bobby was the pure example of that. He did not care. He was there to serve everybody in any way possible.”

Also in attendance were other law enforcement officials and local leaders within Colorado Springs, including Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief,” Mobolade said. “We mourn not just the passing of a great firefighter, but the departure of a beloved family member, a cherished friend, a great mentor, and a dedicated public servant. On behalf of the city of Colorado Springs, I want to take this moment to express my deepest gratitude to Bobby’s family.”

As a final call was heard and the notes of Amazing Grace filled the church, tears were shed over the loss of a man with a big heart.

“I can tell you, in his 30 years of career on the CSFD, there are untold lives that he saved,” Royal said. “Whether it was from fire or from medical, or maybe the person you just pulled over to help get some gas in their car and fix their flat tire. He saved lives. He also kept his crew safe each and every day.”

The room left with the memory of Keese’s twinkling eyes and contagious smile.

“In closing, I would ask all of you, when you’re out there and you’re thinking about either being served or serving somebody else,” Royal said. “In the cowboy way, whether you have a hat on or not, tip your hat to Bobby… look towards to the heavens, because I can guarantee you, when you look towards the heavens and you tip your hat, you’re going to see that twinkle in his eye. God speed Bobby, we love you.”