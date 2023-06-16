(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) provided an update on the two new Amur Leopard cubs born about a month ago as they explore and bond with their mother.

CMZoo said the cubs are doing well and its team has not had to medically intervene, this also means the team has not been able to document their weight or sexes yet. The cubs do not have names but CMZoo said it will share that information as soon as possible.

One cub is a little bigger than the other and the bigger one seems to be more confident, exploring the nest box and beyond it. The cubs have been very vocal, calling for mom but CMZoo said it has not yet had a chance to record any audio of them.

According to CMZoo, both cubs are becoming more mobile but Mom Anya is keeping them close by, when they step out of the nest box, Anya either picked them up or guided them back into the nest box.

Anya has been participating in training which allows her care team to monitor her and said she is doing great. Anya has been spending time outside the nest box and short periods away from the cubs so she is comfortable leaving the nest box if keepers need to intervene said CMZoo.

CMZoo said the cubs will continue to bond behind the scenes with Anya and as soon as they know when guests might be able to see them, CMZoo will share that information on its social media pages.