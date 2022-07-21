PUEBLO, Colo. — As of Wednesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for three suspects found with a stolen car and stolen firearms.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Pueblo police officers saw a silver Chevrolet Malibu which had no attached rear bumper or rear license plate traveling southbound near the corner of South Prairie Ave. and West Mesa Ave.

Officers believed the car matched the description of a reported stolen car. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect drove away and struck a parking lot curb disabling the vehicle.

Three occupants of the stolen vehicle ran northwest from the location. The front seat passenger, 18-year-old Alonso Sanchez, was caught after running into a Safeway bathroom located on 1231 S. Prairie Ave.

Evidence found in the Safeway bathroom suggested that Sanchez attempted to shed clothing in order to disguise himself from officers.

Law enforcement found a discarded .357 Magnum handgun in the parking lot after witnesses reported seeing one of the male suspects throw it on the ground. The firearm was later found to be stolen. There

was a total of six live rounds located in the cylinder.

During the search of the stolen vehicle, Pueblo police located a Bulldog Pug .44 SPL Revolver in the car. Additional .44 Magnum ammunition was located inside the stolen vehicle.

Sanchez was booked into Pueblo County Jail under the following charges:

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO)

First Degree Criminal Trespass

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (scheduled II controlled substance)

Additional charges are expected in this incident.