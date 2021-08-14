One lane of I-70 in each direction reopened through Glenwood Canyon

GLENNWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — CDOT has opened one lane in each direction on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, the department announced Saturday morning.

After weeks of shutting down Colorado’s most traveled highway due to mudslides through Glenwood Canyon, the Colorado Department of Transportation was ahead of schedule, getting the interstate reopened by around 7 a.m., instead of the projected afternoon time frame.

The state closed I-70 indefinitely the first day of August following two months of mudslides and flooding in burn scar areas.

❗️TRAVEL UPDATE | ONE LANE IN EACH DIRECTION OPEN – Glenwood Canyon ❗️

⚠️ UPDATE – 7:05 a.m. (8/14/21) – I-70 Glenwood Canyon is OPEN – I-70 Glenwood Canyon is open both eastbound and westbound from MP 116 (Glenwood Springs) to MP 133 (Dotsero). pic.twitter.com/6T90FoGu7a — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 14, 2021

Photos of mudslides from CDOT:

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Mudslide Glenwood Canyon 7/30 Credit: CDOT

Following the reopening of the interstate, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and CDOT released this statement: