One killed, one injured in crash on South Carefree Circle

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was killed and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash early Sunday morning on April 30.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were called near South Carefree Circle and Windward Way on reports of a crash. Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) also responded to extricate trapped parties.

An investigation determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on Southy Carefree Circle at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree, stated CSPD.

A passenger was removed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. According to CSPD, a second person, later identified as the driver, was pronounced dead on scene.