(PITKIN COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirmed one person has died from a large avalanche that occurred in the Maroon Bowl area of Highland Peak, Sunday afternoon on March 19.

PCSO says the avalanche happened outside the ski area boundary of Aspen Highlands. Two additional skiers were caught in the slide but were able to free themselves, per PCSO.

Responders from Mountain Rescue Aspen are working with Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol to safely access the two other skiers and remove them from the avalanche area.

This is still an ongoing incident, according to PCSO.