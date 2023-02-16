(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said one man was killed in a crash on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, that closed the northbound lanes of I-25 on the north side of Pueblo for several hours.

PPD said officers originally responded around 6:19 a.m. to a reported rollover crash near the Dillon Drive exit on I-25, at mile marker 104.

When officers arrived, they found a car on its roof in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat.

PPD Traffic Officers and detectives responded, and their investigation revealed that the car was heading southbound on the interstate when the driver lost control in icy conditions. The car hit the guardrail, went airborne, and rolled onto its top.

PPD said the suspected cause of the crash is driving too fast for road conditions. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, PPD said.

The identity of the driver killed will be determined and released by the Pueblo County Coroner after the notification of his next-of-kin.