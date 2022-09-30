(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing that happened in the evening of Sept. 29.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, which is south of East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard for a reported stabbing.

According to CSPD, they found one person with non-life-threatening injuries, and they were taken to the hospital. The suspect in the stabbing was found and arrested.

CSPD said this was an isolated attack and that there is no threat to the community.