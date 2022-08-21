COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning.

At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle.

Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.