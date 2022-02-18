One fatality after single vehicle rollover on South Circle Drive and South Hancock Expressway

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, Feb. 13, around 5:52 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on South Circle Drive and South Hancock Expressway.

Officers observed a single vehicle rolled over into a ditch and a deceased adult female on scene. CSPD Major Crash Team is investigating.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Circle Drive when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree before coming to rest in a ditch.

On Monday, Feb. 14, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the driver to be 43-year-old Joy Smith. This is the 3rd traffic fatality this year. At this time last year, there were three traffic fatalities as well.

This is on-going investigation. It is unknown currently if speed or impairment were factors in this crash at this time.