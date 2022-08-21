COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old Pueblo man, died on scene as a result of his injuries, according to CSP.

The northbound truck rolled over in the median. A 32-year-old man and 30-year-old woman from Texas were transported to a hospital for treatment.

CSP says excessive speed is considered a factor contributing to the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not.