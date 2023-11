(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an overnight shooting with one person dead at a parking lot on East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard.

CSPD said the call came in at around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 about shots fired. Police said there is one person dead and homicide detectives are on scene.

