(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police Department (APD) said a body was found in a camper trailer that burned on private property overnight on Sunday, Dec. 31.

According to APD, on Sunday just after midnight, police and crews with the Alamosa Fire Department responded to a camper trailer fire on private property in the 1300 block of Alamosa Avenue in southern Alamosa.

When responders arrived, they found the camper on fire and a witness told them a person may be inside. After the fire was extinguished, a man was found dead inside the camper.

APD reports the preliminary investigation did not find any suspicious circumstances leading to the fire or death. APD said the camper fire was likely caused by a make-shift fireplace in the camper.

The investigation is ongoing.