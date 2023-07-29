One dead following crash on Jet Wing Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly early morning crash Saturday, July 29.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Shortly after midnight, CSPD was called to the Jet Wing Drive and East Fountain Boulevard intersection on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

CSPD confirmed one person died following the crash. Preliminary investigations indicate a vehicle traveling westbound on Fountain Boulevard ran a red light and hit a vehicle traveling southbound on Jet Wing Drive, per CSPD.

Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the crash, said CSPD.

Eastbound lanes of traffic on East Fountain Boulevard were shut down at South Murray Boulevard while westbound lanes were shut down at Aeroplaza Drive. Jet Wing Drive was shut down north and south of the intersection.

All lanes of traffic were back open early Saturday morning.