Deadly crash in El Paso County forces partial closure of Hwy 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead, and another is hospitalized after a serious crash on Highway 24 east of Colorado Springs Friday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the two-car crash happened around 2:47 p.m., near Consitution Avenue and Highway 24.

Troopers say a white Ford Fusion attempted to make a left turn from eastbound Colorado 24 on to westbound Constitution, failing to yield right of way. As a result, the Ford Fusion was struck by a black Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford Fusion died on scene, he was 26-years-old from Pueblo West. The driver of the Ford Explorer is from Colorado Springs and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered factors in this crash. The intersection was closed for approximately 3 hours.