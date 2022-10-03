(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road and North Murray Boulevard.

According to CSPD at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, officers were called to the Murray Hill Apartments about a shooting. Officers found a man dead and Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.