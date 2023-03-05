One arrested in Pueblo homicide, more suspects wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man involved in a homicide that occurred Saturday morning on March 4.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

37-year-old Pablo Carrillo was arrested for the homicide that occurred in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, according to PPD.

Detectives are still attempting to locate additional suspects in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.