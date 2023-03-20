(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested following a fight at a bar/billiards hall on the evening of Sunday, March 19, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Sunday night at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to a bar/billiards hall in the 3600 block of Citadel Drive North near the Citadel Mall about a fight at the business.

When officers arrived they discovered that one person involved in the fight had left the area, and another person had suffered a significant injury.

According to police, witnesses were able to provide officers with information that led them to the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.