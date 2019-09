FOUNTAIN, Colo — Officers were dispatched to Bentwater Drive after a neighbor saw three parties burglarizing a residence Friday evening.

Fountain Police arrested one of the individuals for burglary and theft of a firearm.

The man was identified as 19-year-old Roger Campbell while the other two suspects have not been located.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555.