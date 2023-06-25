OMAHA, Neb. (KXRM) — Paul Skenes, who spent the 2021-22 seasons at the Air Force Academy as a two-way player for the Falcons, transferred to collegiate baseball powerhouse LSU for the 2023 season, and is one win away from winning a national championship with the Tigers.

Tyler Bouldin caught up with Air Force pitching coach Ryan Forrest, who witnessed firsthand the most recent performance at the College World Series for Skenes, who recorded nine strikeouts in eight shutout innings to help LSU eliminate the No. 1 national seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons in an eventual 2-0 victory in 11 innings.

—

BOULDIN: How does three-year letterwinner Paul Skenes, from El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California, end up at Air Force?

FORREST: He actually came to camp after his freshman year here. We saw him catching and hitting. At the time, our old recruiting coordinator, C.J. Gillman, who’s now with the Seattle Mariners, was like, ‘Man, this kid can really catch, and he can really swing the bat. He’s got it. He’s got an absolute rocket launcher behind home plate.’

Meanwhile, at that time, he was about 6’0″, 140 pounds. He was a gangly little 14, 15-year old at our camp. But we kept in contact with him. Obviously, per NCAA rules, we weren’t allowed to call, and he was able to stay in contact with us, but he always had a passion for serving and after that camp we knew that there was something special there. Obviously, not on the mound, but certainly with the bat and what he could do behind the plate.

He ended up committing to us the summer going into his senior year. It came between us and Navy, and there was a lot of other schools that were in on him. However, he had this desire to serve and that was big for him.

So, that’s how we ended up getting him here at the Air Force Academy. I always tell this story. It’s actually pretty funny. I was out recruiting in the fall of his senior year. I was actually in Jupiter, Florida, at one of the big national tournaments, and one of the area scouts from southern California was watching a California team in Florida.

(The scout) came up to me. He was like, ‘Hey, have you seen the Skenes kid pitch?’ I was like, ‘Actually, no I haven’t.’ Coach hadn’t seen him pitch, and said that he was a hard thrower. He’s big, but I have not. They’re like, ‘Well, you know, he’s 90-93 on the mound and we’re going to turn him in as a pitcher for this upcoming year’s draft.’ So at that time, I called coach Kaz, told him that, and continued just to follow his progression and his development as a pitcher.

Then the early spring of 2020, I was scheduled to go out and actually watch him pitch, and that’s basically when the world shut down. So, it’s always a little bit of a silver lining. COVID was obviously pretty tragic, but for us, we probably wouldn’t have gotten Paul Skenes here on campus without COVID because he would have probably gotten drafted and probably been in the big leagues by now.

BOULDIN: Freshman year, he’s coming out of the bullpen for you guys. By this point, not only is he a two-way player for you, but then the next season becomes such an integral part of your starting rotation. On the way to that, NCAA regional appearance in 2022. Do you think that postseason run really opened up more eyes of the college baseball world to Paul Skenes?

FORREST: Absolutely. He had a regionally-recognized name, meaning people from around here and certainly the west coast had heard about Paul, and there were some rumblings of who Paul was during our season. But he got thrown onto a national level when we got to the NCAA regional. Just some of the things that he was able to do, being so dynamic, I almost said he’s like not a human being with some of the things that he was able to do for us.

When he’s starting on Friday, DHing on Saturday and then catching on Sunday, I mean, a lot of people wouldn’t be able to handle that workload. He was able to do it week in and week out for us. It definitely blew up a little bit more on the national stage there when we made the tournament.

BOULDIN: After that run to the Austin Regional. How quickly did the conversation come up that, hey, transferring from Air Force might be Paul’s best chance to build a future in professional baseball?

FORREST: The conversation actually happened way before we made our regional run. For him, and this is conversation that (Air Force head coach) Mike Kazlausky and I had many, many times over the course of his two years at the Academy, but it came about a month and a half prior to that regional run. He called us into the office, and we knew what was happening.

It was a pretty emotional meeting. He was bawling his eyes out, telling us that he was not going to be returning. What he endured here at the Academy, it’s a true family atmosphere. He didn’t want to leave his brothers that he came in with and went through basic training together.

They went through survival training together, and went through boxing class. They did all these cool things that you’re not necessarily doing at other institutions and in our country. So the bond that he created with his teammates and certainly the coaching staff, it made it a really tough decision for him. But we were all for it, and there’s no ill will. There are no hard feelings by any means, because we knew what his future held from a baseball perspective.

But what’s cool is whenever his baseball career is over, he’s made it public that he wants to come back and serve in some capacity. That’s just speaking to the testament of the type of kid he is.

BOULDIN: Was LSU the top of his list or were there other schools that were looking at him?

FORREST: Basically everybody and anybody was trying to get Paul Skenes. Who wouldn’t want a 6’6″, 240-pound right-handed pitcher, catcher, middle of a lineup guy that can hit the ball 500 feet, throw the ball 100 miles an hour.

But right when he went into the transfer portal, I mean, it wasn’t even probably 30 seconds. All of our phones were blowing out from various institutions around the country. You could pretty much name an institution and they were trying to get in contact with us. It was unbelievable. There were certain schools that were out here within 24 hours visiting with him after he had gone in the portal.

BOULDIN: What about his repertoire when he was here? He’s very clearly touching triple digits when he wants to. How much have you seen that develop from the time that he was first at the Air Force Academy to when you saw him in Omaha just a couple of days ago?

FORREST: No doubt he’s come a long way. Obviously coming here it’s a unique situation where you’re going to go through basic cadet training, and basically for six weeks, all you’re doing is push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, stuff that’s really not conducive for throwers.

We knew he had a 92-93 mile-an-hour arm out of high school. However, after basic training, after a whole ramp-up period of making sure that he was moving right and that his arm was in some shape to throw his first bullpen back, he was like 90-91. That’s the first time I told Kaz, ‘We got something extremely special here. I firmly believe because of how big he is, how strong he is, how well he moves, this kid’s going to throw 100 miles an hour.’

By the end of that fall, he was 95-96. Certainly early spring of his freshman year, you can go back and you can watch the highlights from when we beat LSU actually at their place, he was 97-98. He was up to 100 his freshman year against Arizona after catching eight innings, which is unbelievable to me still to this day.

As far as you know, the repertoire of stuff, it has continued to get better. In fact, I actually thought his changeup was his best pitch here. A lot of times, pitching at 7,000 feet, if you’re a fastball-changeup guy that’s going to play a little bit better just because breaking balls don’t move as much. But the one thing that we’ve discussed from a development standpoint since he’s been at LSU is, what has he done differently? He said he changed the grip on a slider, which has helped.

But he’s recovering. He has the ability to sleep. He’s eating properly. He has every resource at the tip of his fingers at LSU that he didn’t necessarily have here. He’s not having to worry about taking 24 credit hours. He’s taking 12 credits there.

So on top of all the the baseball stuff, he’s not having to do the military side as well. We’re really just seeing the beginning of what Paul Skenes can actually do.

BOULDIN: Regarding him helping LSU to the College World Series, especially in that game against Wake Forest, arguably the best pitching matchup (Skenes vs. Rhett Lowder) that we’ve ever seen in the College World Series. Right. One guy hadn’t lost at all. What did you think about him being a big part of that?

FORREST: Words can’t even describe just just how proud we are of of him and just what he’s been able to do. But as far as being thrown on a national scene like that, on that national stage, to say I’m surprised, I’m really not, just because of the way he goes about his business. His demeanor on the mound. Obviously, the stuff. There’s nobody else in the country I’d want on the mound for that game and Paul Skenes.

BOULDIN: Was there any consideration for him to be a two-way player or was he going to continue this development after Air Force strictly a pitcher?

FORREST: Yes. That was part of his recruiting process. He wanted to continue to be a two-way player. In fact, this past fall, he told me this the other night because his dad made a comment later in the game when it was 0-0. He’s like, ‘This is where I wish Paul also hit.’ I told (Paul) that and he started laughing.

He hit seven home runs for them in the fall, and hit really well, but I think that their coaching staff just saw where it’s going to fit best for Paul Skenes and where it’s going to fit best for LSU. That was certainly just to focus on being just a pitcher on there.

BOULDIN: And it’s not a bad route to take, right, because he’s pretty much a consensus top-five pick once the draft rolls around. Once that gets here, are you going to go to the draft wherever Major League Baseball has it, and is there a specific team that you would like to see him go to?

FORREST: Yeah, it’s hard to say. I don’t have a specific need to be there for that. I did tell him the other night, whenever he makes his MLB debut, I will be there and we’ll be bringing our four-year old as well, just because our four-year-old looks up to him like an older brother.

As far as where he goes, I mean, God, he’s going to — we’ve told scouts this — I’m going to be very proud no matter where he goes.

I’ve told everybody this. Everybody knows Paul Skenes the pitcher. But he is a better person than he is a pitcher. He is a no-doubt organization-changer because of his leadership capabilities and what he’s going to be able to do in that clubhouse alone.

BOULDIN: If he does (have a chance to) become a national champion, which would be fantastic to see for many reasons, and if they go to a game three, considering how many pitches (120) he threw the other night, do you think there is any chance that he could be out there?

FORREST: Oh, I do (laughing), because I know the competitor that Paul Skenes is, and if there’s a national championship on the line, I think he’s going to be the one to run it up to (LSU) coach (Jay) Johnson saying, ‘Give me the ball.’

Would I put him in there? I don’t know. I don’t know, just because I know what’s about to come for him in the next couple of weeks. But knowing the competitor that he is, I think I think he’s going to want the ball in that situation.

—

LSU defeated Florida 4-3 in 11 innings in the first game of the best-of-three College World Series final Saturday night. Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m., Central time on Sunday, with an if-necessary Game 3 on Monday slated for 6 p.m., Central.