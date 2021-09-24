Olympic gold medalist and Colorado Springs native First Lieutenant Amber English returns home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fresh off her gold medal win in the Women’s Skeet at the 2020 Olympic Games, Colorado Springs native and First Lieutenant Amber English is back home on her victory tour.

According to Amber, competitive shooting runs in her family. Her father and uncle were both U.S. Running Target National team members and Olympic Training Center resident athletes. Her mother and aunt had been members of one of America’s top collegiate rifle programs. Naturally, hunting and shooting were regular recreational activities for her growing up, and participation in the National Junior Olympic Rifle Program and years of practice at the Olympic Training Center sharpened her skills.

Today, Amber competes and trains as a member of WCAP and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit.

She told FOX21 News as part of the USAMU, Amber is constantly honing her athletic skills through intensive training with elite civilian and military coaches at the best facilities in the country.

Want to meet Amber in-person? Saturday morning at 9 a.m., she will have a meet-and-greet at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum. She will also be the headliner at the Community Social at Boot Barn that afternoon at 3 o’clock.