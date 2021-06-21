Olde Town Arvada Water Tower to honor officer and civilian killed in Monday shooting

ARVADA, Colo. — The Olde Town Arvada Water Tower will be illuminated Monday evening in memory of the officer and victim who were killed during Monday’s shooting.

“We are all beyond saddened and stunned by the events that unfolded in Olde Town Arvada today and are still processing the tragedy with the rest of the community,” Director of the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District Joe Hengstler said. “We thank our many businesses that took swift and careful action to keep patrons and passersby’s as safe as possible. We stand strong with our businesses and our hearts go out to the community, the Arvada Police Department, and all others affected.”

Original reports indicated one officer was shot. Several hours later, media outlets learned that a civilian as well as the suspect had also died.