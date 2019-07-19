Old Colorado City locals endorse improvement project on Bancroft Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Crews broke ground and began an improvement project on Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City earlier this week.

The project seeks to expand and enhance the plaza space, remove the existing picnic pavilion, add a new restroom facility, provide a new playground, and beautify the park’s green space.

Local businesses and members of the community expressed their eagerness towards the project, hoping to rid a certain segment of the population from the park.

“As a business owner I really welcome the change, I live around here too it’s just going to be nice to have a park that’s a park and not a haven for bad folks that want to do bad things.” Randy Fair

Jives Coffee Lounge Owner

There will be no sidewalk or road closures during construction, and parking will not be affected.

The Pikes Peak Farmers’ Market will also run as usual throughout the duration of the project , which is expected to last through the end of October.