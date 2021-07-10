Old Colorado City completes final key project with lighting over Colbrunn Court Festival Street

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — It’s official: the Old Colorado City Partnership (OCCP) has completed all four of its 2020-2021 major focus projects.

The accomplishment came with the lighting of Colbrunn Court, an area officials described as “an underutilized, small street adjacent to Bancroft Park that is ripe for an alternative use.”

The area now features string lighting that stretches across Colbrunn Court and removable barricades that will be used to block traffic during festivals.

The lights and barricades are also meant to increase safety for pedestrians during festivals as well as those enjoying Bancroft Park.

OCCP has spent the past year creating and completing different projects across Old Colorado City.

Art wraps adorn utility boxes within the commercial district area, OCCP holds the honor of being a Mainstreet Program Affiliate, an extensive assessment was completed in order to review progress and plan for future projects, and the historic building at Bancroft Park now serves as the area’s official welcome center.

Projects were funded through community donations, grants, and city funding.