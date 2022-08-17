COLORADO SPRINGS — A fundraiser will be held at Colorado Springs Old Chicago locations in support of fallen Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Peery.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has requested that anyone wanting to donate in support of Deputy Peery do so through the Hugh. A Martin Scholarship Fund. Old Chicago is making that process easier, by donating a portion of sales from their entire day of business to the fund.

Old Chicago said 15% of their sales on Thursday, August 18 will go to the scholarship fund in Deputy Peery’s name.

Old Chicago said all four Colorado Springs locations are participating:

4110 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 3190 New Center Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 1579 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 7115 Commerce Center Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919

To order online, go to order.oldchicago.com.