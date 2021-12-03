Old 121 Brewhouse and Colorado Veterans Project to release Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Old 121 Brewhouse has created a special brew for Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) and will release its new Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager at a tap party.

Old 121 Brewhouse will donate $1 from each pint sold to CVP to help support the local veteran community.

Event Details:

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-10 p.m.

WHERE: Old 121 Brewhouse located at 1057 S. Wadsworth Boulevard Lakewood, CO 80226

This marks the second year that the beer has been brewed to benefit CVP, following a launch of the collaboration in 2020.

About Colorado Veterans Project:

Colorado Veterans Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradoans by building a stronger, more supportive community around veterans.

CVP hosts special events to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations. Since the inception of CVP in January of 2014, Colorado Veterans Project has aligned with 125+ veteran organizations and works alongside the mayor’s office to host the official Veterans Day activities for the City of Denver including the Denver Veterans Day Parade and the Denver Veterans Day Festival.

More information about the organization and how to get involved is located on the website coloradoveteransproject.org or on Facebook and Twitter.