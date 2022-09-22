COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to bring out the pumpkin spice for another season of sweater weather, changing leaves and all things fall!

Celebrate the official start of fall by planning a trip to a pumpkin patch near you!

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm – Colorado Springs

  • Open to the public on weekends from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30.
    • Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • The farm has a reservations-only system for 2022. Guests will need to purchase tickets online prior to visiting the farm.
    • Group discounts will not be offered for 2022. Guests are encouraged to visit the farm the first two weekends for discounted prices.

Miner’s Pumpkin Patch – Colorado Springs

  • Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in October.
    • Admission includes unlimited play at pumpkin patch games, hayrides, gold panning and more.

Venetucci Farms – Colorado Springs

  • Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.
    • General admission gives guests access to the pumpkin patch, hay ride, games, concession and fall photo areas.
    • Kids under six have free admission.
    • Reserve online before attending!

Diana’s Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze – Cañon City

  • Open to the public on weekends from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31st.
    • Fridays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Open weekdays by appointment.

Colorado Pumpkin Patch – Monument

  • September Hours
    • Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of September.
    • Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
    • Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
  • October Hours
    • Closed all Mondays
    • Open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tickets can only be purchased on the patch at the ticket booth. Group pricing is available.

Wishing Star Farms – Calhan

  • Hours
    • Closed all Mondays
    • Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wishing star farms is complete with a petting zoo, a variety of yard games, pony rides, concessions and more.

Smith Farms Pumpkin Patch at the Farmer’s Market – Falcon

  • Open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in October.
  • Admission includes a petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides corn maze and more.

Happy Apple Farm – Penrose

  • Open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • The farm is pet friendly and will offer free hayrides.

Milberger Farms – Pueblo

  • Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in October.
  • Fall activities include barrel rides, hayrides, corn box and more.

Harvest Days Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch – Pueblo

  • Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to sundown starting in October.
  • Attractions include hayrides, giant corn maze, petting zoo and more.

Pantaleo Farms (The Great Pumpkin Patch) – Pueblo

  • Open every weekend until Oct. 23.
    • Open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Activities include a petting zoo, barrel train, hayrides and giant corn maze.