COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to bring out the pumpkin spice for another season of sweater weather, changing leaves and all things fall!
Celebrate the official start of fall by planning a trip to a pumpkin patch near you!
Long Neck Pumpkin Farm – Colorado Springs
- Open to the public on weekends from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30.
- Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The farm has a reservations-only system for 2022. Guests will need to purchase tickets online prior to visiting the farm.
- Group discounts will not be offered for 2022. Guests are encouraged to visit the farm the first two weekends for discounted prices.
Miner’s Pumpkin Patch – Colorado Springs
- Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in October.
- Admission includes unlimited play at pumpkin patch games, hayrides, gold panning and more.
Venetucci Farms – Colorado Springs
- Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Oct. 1 through Oct. 30.
- General admission gives guests access to the pumpkin patch, hay ride, games, concession and fall photo areas.
- Kids under six have free admission.
- Reserve online before attending!
Diana’s Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze – Cañon City
- Open to the public on weekends from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31st.
- Fridays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Open weekdays by appointment.
Colorado Pumpkin Patch – Monument
- September Hours
- Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of September.
- Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
- Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
- October Hours
- Closed all Mondays
- Open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tickets can only be purchased on the patch at the ticket booth. Group pricing is available.
Wishing Star Farms – Calhan
- Hours
- Closed all Mondays
- Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wishing star farms is complete with a petting zoo, a variety of yard games, pony rides, concessions and more.
Smith Farms Pumpkin Patch at the Farmer’s Market – Falcon
- Open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in October.
- Admission includes a petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides corn maze and more.
Happy Apple Farm – Penrose
- Open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The farm is pet friendly and will offer free hayrides.
Milberger Farms – Pueblo
- Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in October.
- Fall activities include barrel rides, hayrides, corn box and more.
Harvest Days Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch – Pueblo
- Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to sundown starting in October.
- Attractions include hayrides, giant corn maze, petting zoo and more.
Pantaleo Farms (The Great Pumpkin Patch) – Pueblo
- Open every weekend until Oct. 23.
- Open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Activities include a petting zoo, barrel train, hayrides and giant corn maze.