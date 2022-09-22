COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to bring out the pumpkin spice for another season of sweater weather, changing leaves and all things fall!

Celebrate the official start of fall by planning a trip to a pumpkin patch near you!

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm – Colorado Springs

Open to the public on weekends from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm has a reservations-only system for 2022. Guests will need to purchase tickets online prior to visiting the farm. Group discounts will not be offered for 2022. Guests are encouraged to visit the farm the first two weekends for discounted prices.



Miner’s Pumpkin Patch – Colorado Springs

Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting in October. Admission includes unlimited play at pumpkin patch games, hayrides, gold panning and more.



Venetucci Farms – Colorado Springs

Open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Oct. 1 through Oct. 30. General admission gives guests access to the pumpkin patch, hay ride, games, concession and fall photo areas. Kids under six have free admission. Reserve online before attending!



Diana’s Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze – Cañon City

Open to the public on weekends from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31st. Fridays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open weekdays by appointment.

Colorado Pumpkin Patch – Monument

September Hours Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of September. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

October Hours Closed all Mondays Open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can only be purchased on the patch at the ticket booth. Group pricing is available.

Wishing Star Farms – Calhan

Hours Closed all Mondays Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wishing star farms is complete with a petting zoo, a variety of yard games, pony rides, concessions and more.

Open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in October.

Admission includes a petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides corn maze and more.

Happy Apple Farm – Penrose

Open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The farm is pet friendly and will offer free hayrides.

Milberger Farms – Pueblo

Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in October.

Fall activities include barrel rides, hayrides, corn box and more.

Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to sundown starting in October.

Attractions include hayrides, giant corn maze, petting zoo and more.