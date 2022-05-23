COLORADO SPRINGS- After several fires around El Paso and Teller counties the past few weeks, emergency management leaders are stressing the importance of local alerts and signing up for them.

El Paso county commissioners, the Pikes Peak Office of emergency management director and members from the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority said not enough people are signed up for Peak Alerts and that is alarming especially going into the height of fire season.

Peak Alerts are notifications sent by public safety agencies in El Paso and Teller Counties to alert you of emergency situations that are a threat to life or property.

Officials said only 10% of the county’s population is signed up for the notification system and they need more people to get involved.

“This is something that we must take serious and any new residents…we’re asking you to prepare just in case,” Longinos Gonzalez Jr., El Paso county commissioner said.

Peak Alerts are different than the amber-alert emergency notification you may have received. These alerts are targeted specifically for you and what areas you want to be alerted about.

“It just takes a few minutes to sign up. You can register up to five addresses. So your house, work, kid’s schools, places like that. Those places you care about and you want notifications for. And then you can put up to eight points of contact, phone calls, text messages and emails,” Ben Bills, Public information officer at EL Paso-Teller county 911 authority said.

Whether you are new to the area, have lived here for years or are just visiting, officials encourage everyone to sign up.

“We have about 6 million visitors who come here every year. So I would encourage our business owners who have hotels and VRBS and all those places, maybe put a sheet together and say, hey, sign up for Peak alerts or sign up for the things that will get you notified and let you know what’s going on in our region,” Jim Reid, director of Pikes Peak Emergency management said.

With the recent moisture we have received, Reid said fire danger is still high and it is important to remain cautious.

“This is not enough moisture to put us in a really good position. It’s a touch. We really need to have more moisture and we’re just not there yet. And I think if you look at the weather prediction later on down the road, you’re going to see that it’s going to get warmer and fuels are going to dry out even faster,” Reid said.

Stage two fire bans are still in place to learn about what it means and how you can keep your neighborhood safe visit the county’s website.