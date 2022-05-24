DENVER (KDVR) – Eighteen students and one educator were gunned down in a west Texas school on Tuesday and now officials from across the country are speaking out on the tragedy.
This was the deadliest school shooting in Texas’s history and the largest mass shooting at a U.S. grade school in nearly a decade. That last shooting took place at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.
According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and possibly a rifle. He has also been declared dead at the scene.
Colorado leaders were weighing on the tragedy.
Statement from Gov. Jared Polis
This morning I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers in their last week of school as they looked forward to new adventures this summer and next school year. Now fourteen students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas had their joy ended forever from a cold blooded attack and their parents, friends and families won’t ever hold them in their arms again or be able to watch them grow. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected.-Gov. Polis
Statement from Sen. John Hickenlooper
As a parent, I weep. Our children deserve so much better than this nightmare. We need to protect our future from this senseless violence.-Sen. Hickenlooper
Statement from U.S. Rep. Jason Crow
Thoughts and prayers will not bring these children back. And it clearly won’t stop the next shooting. It never has. This is a policy problem. If you’re an elected official who won’t join me to fix this, sit down and shut up.-Rep. Crow
Statement from U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette
My heart breaks knowing ANOTHER community is dealing with a tragic shooting. We can’t become numb to this violence. We must act to protect our communities and our children.-Rep. Degette
Statement from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet
14 kids and a teacher killed in Texas today. 10 Black Americans killed in New York 10 days ago. This horrific gun violence is uniquely American. We cannot become numb to it. We need to act and #EndGunViolence now.-Sen. Bennet
Statement from U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse
Children. Innocent children. Devastating and horrific. I’m heartbroken for the families of those who lost their loved ones, And frustrated beyond words at the refusal of lawmakers to protect our kids from harm. Praying for the people of Texas.-Rep. Neguse
Statement from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert
My heart goes out to the friends and families of the 15 dead in Uvalde, Texas. The loss of innocent life breaks my heart. It is in times like these that we should, as individuals, communities, and as a nation, turn to God for comfort and healing.-Rep. Boebert