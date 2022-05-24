DENVER (KDVR) – Eighteen students and one educator were gunned down in a west Texas school on Tuesday and now officials from across the country are speaking out on the tragedy.

This was the deadliest school shooting in Texas’s history and the largest mass shooting at a U.S. grade school in nearly a decade. That last shooting took place at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and possibly a rifle. He has also been declared dead at the scene.

Colorado leaders were weighing on the tragedy.

Statement from Gov. Jared Polis

This morning I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers in their last week of school as they looked forward to new adventures this summer and next school year. Now fourteen students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas had their joy ended forever from a cold blooded attack and their parents, friends and families won’t ever hold them in their arms again or be able to watch them grow. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected. -Gov. Polis

Statement from Sen. John Hickenlooper

As a parent, I weep. Our children deserve so much better than this nightmare. We need to protect our future from this senseless violence. -Sen. Hickenlooper

Statement from U.S. Rep. Jason Crow

Thoughts and prayers will not bring these children back. And it clearly won’t stop the next shooting. It never has. This is a policy problem. If you’re an elected official who won’t join me to fix this, sit down and shut up. -Rep. Crow

Statement from U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette

My heart breaks knowing ANOTHER community is dealing with a tragic shooting. We can’t become numb to this violence. We must act to protect our communities and our children. -Rep. Degette

Statement from U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet

14 kids and a teacher killed in Texas today. 10 Black Americans killed in New York 10 days ago. This horrific gun violence is uniquely American. We cannot become numb to it. We need to act and #EndGunViolence now. -Sen. Bennet

Statement from U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse

Children. Innocent children. Devastating and horrific. I’m heartbroken for the families of those who lost their loved ones, And frustrated beyond words at the refusal of lawmakers to protect our kids from harm. Praying for the people of Texas. -Rep. Neguse

Statement from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert