Officials need help identifying burglary suspects

MONUMENT, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in identifying a suspect who has enacted two recent burglaries of the Sinclair Gas Station in the Monument area.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, just before 1:30 a.m., the EPSO Patrol Division deputies found a smashed glass front door after responding to a business alarm.

Courtesy of EPSO.

Around $7,000 in vape/e-cigarette retail products were stolen. Surveillance video showed a white or Hispanic male suspect wearing a black hoodie with “Centennial State Colorado 1876” imprinted on its front, black face mask, black sweatpants and black slide sandals. The suspect’s hands appear to be tattooed as well.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, can help to identify this suspect or believe you may have been victimized by this suspect, please email Deputy Brent Yelton at brentyelton@elpasoco.com.

Again, Wednesday, Dec. 7, around 1:45 a.m., EPSO deputies discovered a smashed glass front door after responding to a business alarm. Several low value retail products were stolen during this incident.

Surveillance video depicted an unknown race person approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing a heavy brown Carhartt-style jacket, blue jeans, dark brown boots, two-tone white and black gloves and a blue surgical mask.

Courtesy of EPSO.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, can help to identify this suspect or believe you may have been victimized by this suspect, please email Deputy Sean Donahoue at seandonahoue@elpasoco.com.