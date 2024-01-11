(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Extreme cold is forecasted for this weekend, with high temperatures falling to the single digits, and wind chills below zero.

On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration to help protect Coloradans and encourage caution during this weekend’s cold snap and storm. The disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard to ensure access to lifesaving resources. It also activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Department of Public Safety and its Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to take action to assist wherever needed.

“No one should freeze to death in our state for lack of shelter. We are working with cities and local communities to ensure that everyone has a warm place to go during this extreme cold snap,” Governor Polis said.

Nick Gradisar, Mayor of Pueblo, has also issued a shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo, during which all churches, temples, and religious institutions are encouraged to utilize their buildings to shelter the homeless.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) requested that people seeking warmth and shelter go to Springs Rescue Mission on 5 W. Las Vegas St. If individuals are unable to reach the Springs Rescue Mission, Sanctuary Church on 1930 W. Colorado Ave. will also provide shelter.