COLORADO SPRINGS — Local law enforcement officers were recognized for their excellence in the Driving Under the Influence (D-U-I) enforcement Monday morning.

The awards honor the legacy of fallen Colorado Springs officer, Ken Jordan, who was killed during a D-U-I stop in 2006, according to a press release.

The task force recognized six officers, sergeants, and deputies from two agencies involved in the task force.

All the officers were being recognized by their peers for regularly going the extra mile in D-U-I enforcement.

This year’s recipient was Tropper Clinton Doren of the Colorado State Patrol, stated the release.

I’ve kinda dedicated my career to dui enforcement, but then the weight the award has being the ken jordan award, and just why the award was created its just really humbling to be not only nominated but to be chosen as the award winner cause there are so many good dui officers that get nominated that I won. Trooper Clinton Doren, Colorado State Patrol

Authorities said good D-U-I enforcement isn’t about stopping and charging drunk drivers but rather reducing people so they don’t get behind the wheel when impaired.