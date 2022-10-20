(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning.

According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious item in the front yard of a home at the intersection of Chaseglen Drive and Maroonglen Court. CSPD officers closed the area around the intersection for a couple of hours while they investigated.

Officers with help from the CSPD Explosives Ordinance Disposal unit were able to determine during their investigation that the mysterious device was not a threat. The device was an empty fuel can with a box attached to it. The box on the fuel can contained a powered fuel pump which officers believed would have been used to siphon gasoline from cars in the neighborhood but was abandoned by an alleged thief.