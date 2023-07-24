(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) assisted bail bondsmen in arresting an alleged wanted fugitive from California on Sunday, July 23.

CSPD said on Sunday, at around 8 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Holmes Drive southeast from the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and North Circle Drive.

Bail bondsmen were in the area attempting to find 32-year-old Bruce Mars an alleged wanted fugitive from California who had an outstanding warrant for robbery. Police were told Mars had left the area on foot and was possibly armed with a weapon.

CSPD with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, Drone Unit, and a K9 Unit were able to find Mars and he was taken into custody without incident.