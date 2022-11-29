(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested after Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers responded to a call about an assault.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 the victim entered a business on North Academy Boulevard south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, saying they had been stabbed. CSPD along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR responded, taking the victim to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was able to tell officers that the alleged suspect was behind another nearby business.

Officers found the suspect and took them into custody without incident and the weapon was recovered.