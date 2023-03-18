(GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) featured one of its officers’ “hidden talents” in a post to social media Saturday morning on March 18.

In a video, Officer Rapp is seen Irish dancing! According to GJPD, Officer Rapp learned to Irish dance when she was six years old and competed at regional and national levels until she was 14.

“Our officers have a diverse background and it’s neat to learn their history as they work hard to serve this community,” said GJPD. “… officers are people too, not just the badges they wear.”