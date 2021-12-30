Officer, suspect identified after CSPD officer involved shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect and the officer in an officer involved shooting that occurred in Colorado Springs in late December.

It happened in the 6900 block of Palace Drive when a person called police to report a man had shot at least one round into their home. Colorado Springs Police Officers arrived on scene and say they found the suspect, Zillanz Falcon, armed with a weapon in another home nearby. Police say another person was in that home, as well.

CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit came out to negotiate with the suspect and, while that was happening, say the suspect fired at least one shot at officers. One officer, identified as Sergeant Jason Reeser, returned fire. Sgt. Reeser has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since January 2004 and is currently assigned to the Motors Unit. He was placed on administrative leave, per company policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation, and all investigative updates will only be provided by the Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.

Officers later discovered Falcon’s body in the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

