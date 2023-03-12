(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is recovering after being bitten by a dog during a search on Saturday, March 11.

Officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at a home near the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center near Foote Avenue and Unitah. CSPD was assisting the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region with a warrant on a dog who had previously been reported for biting another individual.

During the execution of the warrant, an officer was bitten by a dog and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. CSPD said two dogs were involved in the incident.

The officer who was attacked shot and killed the dog, according to CSPD.